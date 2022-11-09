Brands leveraging popularity of A-list family members

Amit Mondal, the founder of influencer marketeer Pulpkey said it is a form of camouflaged advertising where not only can the relative sign up for a brand collaboration for a much more reasonable rate than the celebrity family member, it also brings the star’s support to the table indirectly. “They not only bring with them millions of followers on their own but anyone who is a fan of the star relative. Plus, they are followed by important personalities whose likes and comments might benefit the campaign significantly," Mondal added. Samiksha Mehta, business development manager, Pollen, an influencer marketing firm, said: “For those who are about to make film debut, brands try and lock them in just before they become inaccessible or more expensive."