Brands  pull  ads  from  social  media

Honda Motor Co., ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry’s and US chocolate maker Hersheys Co. are among companies that have already decided to pause advertising on Facebook and Twitter as part of the ‘Stop hate for profit’ movement after racist content flared up on social media platforms following the killing of unarmed African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Brands are also boycotting Facebook for allegedly failing to contain the rampant spread of hate speech and misinformation especially in the run up to 2020 US elections.