NEW DELHI: Holi , the festival of colours, is being celebrated with new rules of social engagement as citizens continue to avoid large gatherings and practice social distancing.

Keeping this new reality in view, Surf Excel's Holi campaign #RangAchheHain showed how the colours of Holi can be a medium to foster ‘togetherness’, demonstrating that physical distance should not deter emotional connect with our loved ones. The brand has also partnered with delivery platform Dunzo to provide consumers an option to send specially curated Surf Excel Holi hampers to their loved ones in Mumbai and Delhi. The hampers contain hand-printed T-shirts, organic colours, and a Holi special playlist amongst other elements.

“The essence of Holi lies in the physical act of applying colours to loved ones, and it is this very essence that we want to help consumers experience safely, despite today’s reality of staying apart," said Prabha Narasimhan, executive director & VP—home care, South Asia, Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Bajaj Allianz Life has chosen to deliver the message of tolerance and co-existence this Holi. The brand's digital campaign #BuraNaMano featuring actor Ayushmann Khurrana brings out the message of celebrating the diversity in thoughts and perspective around us. Just as different colours make the festival more beautiful, the campaign is also about how different ideas and thoughts make us a diverse, and yet a collective unit that is capable of co-existence.

“The campaign reflects on widely prevalent behaviour about strong resistance to engage divergent views quite evident on WhatsApp groups, social media or even family dinner table. #BuraNaMano campaign celebrates the power of co-existence of contrasting views which enable us to find creative solutions for our collective life goals," Chandramohan Mehra, chief marketing officer, Bajaj Allianz Life said.

Quick service restaurant chain Burger King committed that its offerings will be free of synthetic food colours. Its digital campaign #ColorIsForHoliNotFood, on the need to put colours to good use, reiterates the company's commitment to provide authentic taste to its guests.

“Offering products that are free from all synthetic colours is one of the key steps towards fulfilling the commitment of serving our guests. Our research and development teams have worked tirelessly with all our vendor partners across India to make this possible and sustainable," Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer, Burger King said.

Meanwhile, liquor brand Budweiser, as part of its Water Stewardship initiative, in partnership with Jaldhaara Foundation, is pushing for a change through a #DryHoli initiative—encouraging consumers to take a step this Holi, to conserve water.

To kick off the movement, the brand has rolled out 30,000 limited-edition #DryHoli packs, consisting of six pints and cans. Proceeds generated from the sales of these packs will be utilized to build a Water ATM at Sangareddy, Sonipat, Telangana—adding to the current network of four ATMs stationed across water-scarce areas in Bangalore.

