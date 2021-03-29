Brands spread social messages through Holi campaigns

Bajaj Allianz Life has chosen to deliver the message of tolerance and co-existence this Holi. The brand's digital campaign #BuraNaMano featuring actor Ayushmann Khurrana brings out the message of celebrating the diversity in thoughts and perspective around us. Just as different colours make the festival more beautiful, the campaign is also about how different ideas and thoughts make us a diverse, and yet a collective unit that is capable of co-existence.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}