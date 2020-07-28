NEW DELHI : With country slowly opening up to business, brands across categories have launched first leg of festive campaigns around Raksha Bandhan to be celebrated on 3 August. Tanishq, Cadbury’s and The Man Company have launched new campaigns for Raksha Bandhan, setting the mood for upcoming festive season. The new campaign launches around gifting hints at slow demand recovery that brands are looking to tap into.

“The consumer sentiment is muted. Since Raksha Bandhan is a social occasion where people meet in person and exchange gifts this year it won’t be the same," noted Ankur Bisen, senior vice-president, retail and consumer, Technopak, a management consultancy .

Therefore, Bisen said that there is an urgency from brand’s side to display positivity through campaigns and promotions.

Male grooming brand The Man Company released a new digital campaign with actor Ayushmann Khurana debunking the stereotype that only brothers can protect their sisters. In the film, the actor is seen thanking his elder sister for always acting as a shield in tough times. As he ties a rakhi on her wrist, the sister surprises him with a box of grooming products from The Man Company.

“Rakhi, Bhai Dooj and Valentine’s Day are big gifting occasions for us. We have seen at least 20-30 % female customers making online purchases during this time. We have introduced Rakhi special gifting boxes starting at ₹1, 199 which includes a rakhi and can be shipped to multiple cities and towns," said Hitesh Dhingra, Founder and CEO, The Man Company.

Mondelez India owned chocolate brand Cadbury’s is playing in a familiar territory by running a television campaign where a brother is seen gifting his sister her favourite box of chocolates.

Meanwhile, Titan Company Ltd owned jewellery brand Tanishq’s new campaign features a young woman talking to her brother over a phone when she discovers a gift box containing earrings on her table. Pleasantly surprised, she instantly wears them and the film ends up revealing that she is stepping out to do her duty as a nurse. The ad has taken inspiration from the ongoing pandemic choosing to celebrate the work being done by nurses as they are also somebody’s sister.

"The beauty of the brother-sister relationship is also echoed in that of a nurse and a patient, the care, the concern, the selflessness with which the nursing community has been braving the pandemic, bringing comfort and medical assistance to people under their care," said Ranjani Krishnaswamy, general manager – marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited.

Similarly, logistic service provider Blue Dart has also launched its annual ‘Rakhi Express’ campaign where it is seen urging people to take the occasion of this festival to ship rakhis to covid-19 warriors such as health workers, police, railway, bank, armed, paramilitary and civil aviation employees. The company is giving special discounts where customers can ship rakhi for ₹200/ to covid-19 warriors between 10 July and 5 August.

“Our goal during this festive season is to ensure that Raksha Bandhan 2020 is a festival that celebrates love in all its forms – to parents, to friends and most importantly to send gratitude to all our protectors including our covid-19 warriors," said Ketan Kulkarni, CMO and head - business development, Blue Dart

