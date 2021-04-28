Brands across categories are closely watching the rising second wave of coronavirus infections and its impact on consumer sentiment as they continue to remain invested in high-decibel properties such as Indian Premier League (IPL) but hold back on social media and digital promotions, said three media buyers.

In the last two weeks, as covid-19 spiralled out of control crossing 3 lakh cases per day, advertisers have adopted a ‘wait and watch’ approach as consumer mood takes a beating, and discretionary products lose demand.

“Advertisers have to exercise restraint because the consumer frame of mind is not aligned towards purchase except essentials. While health and hygiene, personal care and immunity products continue to advertise, discretionary categories like fashion and lifestyle as well as e-commerce have started to pull back," said Dinesh Rathod, chief executive of media agency Madison Media Omega.

Advertising agencies are also advising clients to withhold big launches and promotions and keep the tone of advertising subdued keeping in mind the gravity of the current situation.

Mansi Datta, chief client officer and head – North and East, Wavemaker India, a GroupM-owned media agency said they are advising companies to take a week-on-week approach to assess their advertising plans. Advertisers which operate home improvement/consumer durables (air conditioners/refrigerators) are witnessing demand but they have to reassess advertising plans keeping in mind the newly imposed lockdowns which can create supply chain issues.

“The tone of the communication is also changing. Ads are being created which are not obtuse to the ongoing sentiment and situation in the country. Therefore, communication being used does not have festive or celebratory tone to it given the high level of anxiousness that consumers are facing," she added.

Taking cognisance of the situation, brands across categories have already made changes to their digital advertising strategy moving away from hard selling to focus more on safety and hygiene.

Heeru Dingra, chief executive at digital agency WATConsult said while the overall ad budgets have not been reduced but their immediate spends have been rationed.

“It’s too early to deduce the percentage impact since it’s been only two weeks since the situation worsened but brands are definitely holding on to immediate spends. Their focus is on promoting safety keeping the tone of messaging neutral as they wait for things to improve," she added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.