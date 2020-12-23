Brands warm up to gaming apps leading to surge in ad revenues

NEW DELHI : With people spending more time indoors and using gaming to beat stress, online gaming platforms are becoming an attractive avenue for brands to advertise. According to the mobile app market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, India topped the global market in terms of game downloads with Indians installing 7.3 billion games, nearly 17% of worldwide downloads between January and September this year. The growth in the sector has also prompted the government to suggest a self-regulatory body for gaming and advertising code for platforms.