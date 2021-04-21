Brands woo young cricketer Washington Sundar

"We all saw Washington perform under the most hostile situations (in Australia), where he showed real mettle and thrived under pressure. Instead of getting overwhelmed by the occasion, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands, backed himself with unwavering confidence. His journey is as real as it can get for every cricket fan to connect with. At the end of the day, his resilience and determination to be the best at what he does makes him an icon among the youth," said Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, Puma India and Southeast Asia.