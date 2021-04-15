Nutrition, in the times of pandemic, has become the top priority for parents. In a bid to promote the goodness of wholesome ingredients for snacking, Britannia Industries has launched reformulated version of Britannia Milk Bikis made with wheat.

The company has brought actor Pankaj Tripathi to talk about the importance of consuming wholesome snacks which maintains good health in the new campaign.

Britannia said that it has set up a nationwide study amongst mothers of children aged between 4-12, in the latter half of 2020. The data showed that 79% of Indian mothers feel the wholesomeness of traditional foods like parantha, daliya and doodh roti is what they would most want included in their kids’ diets.

The survey also revealed the contrasting attitude towards the taste of traditional foods- while Mothers love the taste of foods like Doodh roti, their children more often than not, didn’t. As a response to these findings, the brand launched the Britannia Milk Bikis 100% atta product. The company claimed that one pack of Britannia Milk Bikis offers the energy equal to the energy provided by one glass of milk and one chapati.

Vinay Subramanyam, vice-president, marketing, Britannia Industries said, “These Milk Bikis biscuit has been launched in response to an increasing need for wholesome nutrition for children and the power of traditional Indian foods in doing so. That’s why we have partnered with Pankaj Tripathi, who is a modern parent, yet is true to his roots and tradition."

The campaign will be promoted across television, digital and on ground activities.

Puneet Kapoor, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas said, “This was a fun story to tell with a clear, tangible product advantage put forth in an entertaining way by the finest acting talent in the industry."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via