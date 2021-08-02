NEW DELHI: Italian luxury brand Bvlgari on Monday said it has appointed actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as global brand ambassador.

In her new role, the company said Chopra Jonas will support the Roman high jewellery house in amplifying the brand around the world, with a particular focus on themes of women empowerment, diversity and inclusion.Bvlgari is known for its gemstone jewellery, watches, fragrances, accessories and leather goods.

"India holds a special place in our hearts at Bvlgari, since it doesn’t only offer us a continuous source of inspiration, but this rich, incredible land provides us with some of the most precious gems of nature to craft our creations, from jewellery to fragrances," said Bvlgari chief executive Jean-Christophe Babin. “I’m beyond excited that Priyanka is joining our family. I’m sure that together we will develop exciting projects, with a significant social impact."

In 2020, the company partnered with perfume and taste company Firmenich on a sustainable flower farming project called “Flower Gems of India." The goal was to create a new jasmine farming model involving 100 family-owned farms in Tamil Nadu, offering local communities an alternative approach to jasmine production to increase their profits and enhance the quality of their flowers.

Bvlgari intends to build on such projects and leverage Chopra Jonas popularity to further such causes.

As an actor and producer, Chopra Jonas has more than sixty national and international films to her credit. She’ll next be seen in Matrix 4 (December 2021) and Text for You (February 2022), as well as in the upcoming Amazon TV series Citadel (late 2022). She has a social media following of over 147 million across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Chopra Jonas is also a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and recipient of the prestigious Danny Kaye Humanitarian award, serving as a symbol of power and strength for millions of young women.

Most recently, in response to the unprecedented second wave of covid-19 wave that hit India, Chopra Jones has created a fundraiser in collaboration with the non-profit organization Give India in order to raise money for healthcare structures, medical equipment, and vaccine support. The fundraiser, which hit its initial goal of $1 million in less than two weeks, has been extended to $3 million, and Bvlgari said that it will make a donation to offer its support to covid relief in India.

