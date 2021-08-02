Bvlgari appoints Priyanka Chopra as its global brand ambassador

Most recently, in response to the unprecedented second wave of covid-19 wave that hit India, Chopra Jones has created a fundraiser in collaboration with the non-profit organization Give India in order to raise money for healthcare structures, medical equipment, and vaccine support. The fundraiser, which hit its initial goal of $1 million in less than two weeks, has been extended to $3 million, and Bvlgari said that it will make a donation to offer its support to covid relief in India.