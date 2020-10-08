Byju's most recalled IPL ad, Dhoni, Kohli most recalled celebrities: Survey

NEW DELHI: E-learning firm Byju’s was the most recalled brand on the Indian Premier League (IPL) last weekend followed by fantasy sports platform Dream 11 according to findings of a survey conducted by The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB).

Online food delivery platform Swiggy, auto brands Mahindra Thar, Tata Altroz and online learning firm UpGrad ranked highest among brands that did not use a celebrity in their IPL advertising. Despite heavy media weights (frequency of ads run during the matches), telecom firm Vi was not spontaneously recalled.

In a telephonic survey conducted on 4 October, a total of 892 respondents were approached during the day to check recall of brands, celebrities and messaging. Among total respondents, 59% were males and 41% females aged between 15 and 35 years. Based on feedback, IIHB re-activated its CELEBAR tool measuring Celebrity Brand Association & Recognition to assign a metric score to each celebrity and associated brand.

Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni emerged as the most recalled celebrity with a CELEBAR score of 82 and recall of 72%. His association with Dream11 was also very high at 79%, followed by Oppo (12%), AMFI (articulated mostly as Mutual Funds 6%) and finetch startup Khatabook (2%), TVS (2%) and Indigo Paints (2%). The survey said that if Dhoni had only been endorsing Dream 11, his CELEBAR score would have been near 100, given his strong association with that that brand.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli trailed Dhoni at 69 on the CELEBAR score. Most respondents recalled seeing Kohli as an endorser for brands. 20% associated him with Dream 11 (he actually endorses Mobile Premier League (MPL)). This could be because Kohli also endorses multiple brands which led to confusion among respondents. Kohli is most associated with MRF (30%), Flipkart (29%), Himalaya (11%), Boost (10%) and Philips (8%).

Occupying the third spot, actor Akshay Kumar received a score of 67. His highest recall was with Fortune (27%), PolicyBazaar (24%), Harpic (17%), Berger (9%) and Kurkure (9%). As per the findings, Kumar has stronger linkages with the brands he endorses than Kohli.

Ayushmann Khurrana was the fourth most recalled celebrity during IPL with a CELEBAR score of 55. His strongest brand association is with JSW Paints (33%), followed by Urban Company (12%), Polycab (11%) and Tide (10%). Despite low association with Tide, Khurrana’s triple role was mentioned by many respondents though many got the brand wrong.

Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan tied at a CELEBAR score of 52. Shahrukh had 72% association with Byju's. However, few respondents spontaneously connected him to the brand he endorsing. Last year, the association between him and Byju's was much stronger which could be because of weaker creative campaign by the brand.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is strongly associated with digital payment platform PhonePe (81% positive connect). His association with Ceat Tyres was only mentioned by 2% respondents. On probing almost all respondents failed to connect him to his robotic avatar in Ceat campaign.

Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor of the IIHB said, “So far in the IPL, MS Dhoni is the biggest celebrity. Virat Kohli trails. However, it is surprising that Shahrukh Khan has not done as well as the brand, Byju's, that he represents. Aamir, though supported by much lesser media weightages, is a better performing celebrity this season at IPL. Non-celebrity brands have done well too. PhonePe and Swiggy were rated as the best ads on the IPL."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.