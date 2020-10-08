Byju's most recalled IPL ad, Dhoni, Kohli most recalled celebrities: Survey

Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni emerged as the most recalled celebrity with a CELEBAR score of 82 and recall of 72%. His association with Dream11 was also very high at 79%, followed by Oppo (12%), AMFI (articulated mostly as Mutual Funds 6%) and finetch startup Khatabook (2%), TVS (2%) and Indigo Paints (2%). The survey said that if Dhoni had only been endorsing Dream 11, his CELEBAR score would have been near 100, given his strong association with that that brand.