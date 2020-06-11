NEW DELHI : Known for its heartwarming advertising and classic kiss me close your eyes jingle, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk is back with a new campaign which urges young consumers to celebrate intimate romantic moments in everyday life to keep the relationship healthy.

The brand believes its new proposition of 'how far will you go for love', launched earlier in the year, will help connect with today’s youth better.

Conceptualized by Mondelez and Ogilvy India, the new heartwarming film shows how a couple deeply in love turns an everyday moment into something special. The film opens with a girl stepping out on a sunny street. As she walks, she notices she’s in shade and as she looks up she finds her boyfriend on the terrace holding the umbrella and walking parallel with her while jumping from one terrace to another to protect her from the sun. He then throws her the Silk bar which she grabs and relishes, which seems to be their secret romance.

This depiction brings alive the philosophy that words, sometimes are not enough to express what you really feel for each other, and at times it is important to go that extra mile to make each other feel special.

Anil Viswanathan, director – marketing (chocolates), Mondelez India said, “With the youth of the country and their meaning of love evolving, there is a higher emphasis on gestures and acts that keep the romance fresh and alive. This had led to conceptualizing of the new proposition ‘How far will you go for love which kick started with the Valentine’s Day campaign earlier this year and has now turned into a ritual of sparking new relationships, deepening the meaning of love, and standing for a feeling that can’t be purely expressed in words but best felt through acts of active expression. The aim is to continue to make Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk an integral part of expressing love for your special ones, through gestures big and small that go above the norm."

The film is a part of a larger integrated marketing mix including TV, on-ground and a high decibel digital/social plan. Since social media is where Gen Z spends most of its time, the film was launched on Instagram with a meticulously planned sequence of activities which led to the reveal of the film.

The campaign took the umbrella from the film and made it a symbol of love. With the 'help' of eight Instagram influencers, who collaborated remotely and passed an umbrella among each other so it could reach the film's protagonist.

Ganapathy Balagopalan, head of strategic planning, Ogilvy Mumbai, said “Chocolate and romance have always gone hand in hand, but no Indian brand has truly capitalized on the connection until now. While Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk stories often hinted at a romance, the hero was always the product. It was always about the melty-chocolate. We believe it is time for the brand to evolve from being just a bar of indulgent chocolate to something greater, more desirable - make sharing a Silk, a symbol of romance. It feels like a natural evolution for the brand and will give us a more relevant role in young people’s lives."

