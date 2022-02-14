NEW DELHI : Chocolate company Mondelez India’s Cadbury Perk brand has launched a campaign ‘Cadbury Perk Disclaimers’, pertinent to today’s 'cancel culture'. The campaign highlights how people today have become overly sensitive and take offense over the smallest things and need to lighten up, reiterating the brand’s proposition of ‘Take It Light’.

The campaign will be a tongue-in-cheek disclaimer appearing before popular YouTube videos, as a wacky yet funny play to draw attention to the most trivial things that people may take offense to in today’s times.



Anil Viswanathan, vice president, marketing for the firm said, "This is a light-hearted approach to highlight an important issue. The campaign is our attempt at addressing the growing 'cancel-culture', especially the most trivial things posing as strong triggers - right from someone’s hair or holiday plans. Whether it’s a website or a post on Instagram, this culture has augmented the use of disclaimers, and we aim to parody this trend through offbeat disclaimers calling out the frivolousness of some of these issues. Thus, urging everyone to ‘Take It Light’."



Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, the company behind the campaign said, “Our idea is quite fun and modern, adding a fun warning before any video that you may watch. By creating disclaimers for the most trending videos and top video searches and then using back-end automation to further customize them for countless videos. Ensuring things remain light, no matter what."

The campaign has a digital film that puts the spotlight on controversies the country faces almost every week, followed by an apology and another wave of criticism debating the very nature of it.



This is followed by the brand’s idea of placing mock disclaimers for the most trending videos across genres on YouTube, about an absurd reason to be offended.



Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and head for West at Wavemaker India added, “Through the disclaimers campaign, we intend to create a counterculture to the habit of finding something controversial in the most unexpected of topics. To give the campaign scale, we needed to find content most watched by the youth. Since this could mean a massive number of videos, we leveraged the power of AI and automation to create custom ad versions and deployed them against the video which suited it the most. We have created a custom API with Google that would help get a pulse on the most trending videos on YouTube. Custom bumpers would then be created and played before top trending videos on YouTube."



The campaign is now on YouTube and will be further amplified through other relevant digital platforms and content creators. Similarly, there would be multiple renditions of the core campaign proposition- whether in the form of a fun consumer or influencer engagement, to remind people to ‘Take It Light’.

Revenues for financial year 2020-21 for the firm increased by 10% to ₹8,038 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler. Mondelez India foods competes with Amul and sells popular chocolates like Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5 Star, Perk, Gems, Bournvita health food drink, and biscuits under the brand name of Oreo and Bournvita, among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.