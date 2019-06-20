Cannes Lions 2019: Dentsu, Mindshare, Leo Burnett and Lintas bag seven awards

New Delhi: Four Indian agencies collectively bagged a total of seven awards on day 3 of the ongoing Cannes International Festival of Creativity.

Group owned media agency Mindshare, Mumbai won a Silver Lion in the Media Lions category for the campaign 'Infection Alert System' for their client Lifebuoy soap. The same entry also won Mindshare a Bronze Lion in the Creative Data Lions category.

Continuing it's winning streak Lifebuoy campaign titled 'Lifebuoy #HelpAChildReach5 helped Lowe Lintas Mumbai / Mullen Lowe Singapore / Mullen Lowe SSP3, Bogota won a Silver Lion in the Creative Strategy Lions category. The campaign leveraged government data to create an alert system through mobile devices in media dark regions of the country.

Meanwhile, Dentsu owned digital agency Webchutney, which got the highest number of shortlist, won a Silver Lion in the Direct Lions category for their work for food delivery app Swiggy's 'Voice of Hunger' challenge. The 'Voice of Hunger' challenge also bagged a Bronze Lion for Swiggy in the Social & Influencer Lions category. The campaign was created using the voice notes feature of Facebook photo sharing app Instagram.

Leo Burnett won a Silver Lion in the PR Lions category for their entry titled #StopMithani for HDFC Bank which promoted banks blood donation camps. In the same category, Dentsu Webchutney bagged a Bronze Lion award for a campaign titled "Code Name: Uri." The entry was for the film Uri: The Surgical Strike which leveraged technology such as Google Assistant to promote the film digitally.



