NEW DELHI: India has opened its account at the ongoing Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with advertising agency TBWA\India bagging two bronze metals in the print & publishing and health & wellness categories. The agency bagged the honours for its campaign ‘One Mindful Mind’ for the NeuroGen Brain & Spine Institute.

The brand in association with TBWA\India launched an interactive print tool kit ‘One Mindful Mind’ which helps every parent turn into a counsellor for their child. It encourages light-hearted yet crucial discussions between parent and child. It also helps children understand their emotions better, and enable parents to understand how to manage various issues confronting children in terms of mental health.

India had a total of seven shortlists in the print & publishing category and two in the health & wellness category this year. TBWA\India was also the only Indian agency with two shortlists in the design category for the ‘One Mindful Mind’ campaign.

Over 30,953 entries from 89 countries have been entered across categories like films, craft, entertainment, print, digital, outdoor, creative effectiveness, Glass Lion for Change, etc in one of the biggest awards for the advertising fraternity.