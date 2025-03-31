Ad review: CashKaro’s Ghibli-style ad has style, but lacks storytelling punch

CashKaro has rolled out what it claims is India’s first Ghibli-style advertisement—an animated campaign that mocks coin-based rewards while pitching its “real cashback” proposition. The ad features hand-drawn, pastel-toned visuals inspired by Japan’s Studio Ghibli, known for its emotionally rich and visually immersive films. But while the production is distinctive, the storytelling doesn’t quite hold up.

The film follows a simple plot where characters trapped in a coin-reward world break free and switch to CashKaro for actual money transfers. There’s a direct swipe at platforms like Cred, with a parody called “Shred” shown peddling virtual coins. The script is straightforward, bordering on the plain, and doesn’t make full use of the Ghibli aesthetics it draws from.

The voiceover, which seems to mimic two popular Indian celebrities, comes off more as a gimmick than an engaging narrative tool. Rather than elevating the humour, it feels jarring and distracts from the core message. What could have been a whimsical take on the cashback space ends up as a technically well-made but narratively thin campaign.

CashKaro’s goal—to highlight the limitations of coins and contrast them with direct UPI-based cashback — is clear. But the execution misses the kind of wit or cultural moment that could have made it pop.

Compare this to Cred’s now-iconic campaigns. Whether it was Rahul Dravid shouting in traffic, Venkatesh Prasad and Javagal Srinath spoofing acting auditions, or Neeraj Chopra mocking brand deals, Cred blended absurdist humour with sharp writing, making its message stick. Even those ads that were more abstract had better script direction and audience payoff.

CashKaro’s ad may stand out visually in a digital feed, but that alone doesn’t guarantee memorability or traction. As more brands experiment with animation and nostalgia, what ultimately matters is how well the narrative connects—not just how pretty it looks.