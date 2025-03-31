Will CCI’s crackdown reshape the ad industry? Media veteran Raj Nayak explains

MUMBAI: The Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) recent raids on top ad agencies and industry bodies have pulled the curtain back on long-whispered allegations of monopolistic practices in media buying. As advertisers seek transparency and smaller agencies struggle for a level playing field, the industry finds itself at a crossroads. In a conversation with Mint, veteran media executive and founder of media consulting firm House of Cheer Raj Nayak dissects the systemic issues, the illusion of competition, and whether this moment will lead to lasting reform—or just another missed opportunity. Edited excerpts: