After the raids: The uneasy truths behind Indian advertising’s perfect façade
Gaurav Laghate 5 min read 31 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryThe CCI is investigating major media agencies for price collusion ahead of the IPL. This probe could reshape the advertising industry, exposing opacity and control by a few global networks, potentially leading to significant penalties.
In an industry known for controlling narratives, Indian advertising is now grappling with one it can’t spin. Just days before the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off—India’s single biggest ad moment of the year—the Competition Commission of India (CCI) launched a sweeping investigation into the heart of the media-buying ecosystem.
