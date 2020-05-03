Ceat Tryes campaign salutes truck drivers for supplying essentials amid lockdown

Ceat Tryes has launched a new digital campaign expressing gratitude to truck drivers as they have kept the supply of essential goods ongoing amid the nationwide lockdown.

Created by advertising agency Ogilvy India, the film features multiple visuals of trucks carrying goods across cities.

With the metaphor of houses that move, 'Kuch makaan chalte hain', the film celebrates truck drivers and reinforces brand Ceat's intent to make a difference to their lives. The company has so far sanitised thousands of trucks, tied up with fuel stations and provided free meals, all of this with the brand motto - 'It helps'.

Harsh Bhatt, executive vice president, Ogilvy Mumbai said, "There are people who get due recognition and there are the unsung warriors. This is an ode to one such set of unsung warriors – truckers. For whom WFH (work from home) doesn’t exist. Who (truck drivers), even in these uncertain times, are carting essentials all over the country so that our homes keep running smoothly."

"Almost everything that influences our daily lives, from food to phones to computers, are delivered by a truck driven by an unsung hero – the trucker. For truckers, the lockdown period has been even more challenging as they have had to deliver essential goods with little or no time to care for themselves," said Amit Tolani, vice president marketing, CEAT.

The campaign is being promoted across digital and social media platforms.

