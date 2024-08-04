Centre is planning to curb surrogate advertisement of by liquor and tobacco manufacturers. As per the new draft rules, companies can face a fine of up to ₹ 50 lakh for promotion via misleading ads

The Centre is planning to prohibit liquor makers in India from using surrogate advertisements and sponsoring events for their key alcoholic products. As per the new draft rules, companies like Carlsberg, Pernod Ricard, and Diageo can face a penalty of up to ₹50 lakh if they continue promoting their key products via surrogate ads in India, reported Reuters, citing sources.

In India, it is prohibited for alcohol manufacturers to promote their liquor brands via direct advertisement. Hence, companies opt for “surrogate ads," which often circumvent the ban by ostensibly showing less desirable items instead, like water, music CDs, glassware, etc. The logos of these products and other elements of such advertisements bear resemblance to their liquor brands.

Most of the brands have been promoted by popular Bollywood film stars. The centre could bring fines for companies and bans for celebrities endorsing tobacco and liquor ads deemed misleading, reported Reuters referring a top civil servant for consumer affairs and draft rules.