Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Advertising/  Centre to limit surrogate ads promoting liquor brands; Carlsberg, Diageo, other firms may face fines up to 50 lakh

Centre to limit surrogate ads promoting liquor brands; Carlsberg, Diageo, other firms may face fines up to ₹50 lakh

Livemint

Centre is planning to curb surrogate advertisement of by liquor and tobacco manufacturers. As per the new draft rules, companies can face a fine of up to 50 lakh for promotion via misleading ads

FILE PHOTO: A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a liquor store in Gurugram, India December 11, 2023. REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary/File Photo

The Centre is planning to prohibit liquor makers in India from using surrogate advertisements and sponsoring events for their key alcoholic products. As per the new draft rules, companies like Carlsberg, Pernod Ricard, and Diageo can face a penalty of up to 50 lakh if they continue promoting their key products via surrogate ads in India, reported Reuters, citing sources.

In India, it is prohibited for alcohol manufacturers to promote their liquor brands via direct advertisement. Hence, companies opt for “surrogate ads," which often circumvent the ban by ostensibly showing less desirable items instead, like water, music CDs, glassware, etc. The logos of these products and other elements of such advertisements bear resemblance to their liquor brands.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Most of the brands have been promoted by popular Bollywood film stars. The centre could bring fines for companies and bans for celebrities endorsing tobacco and liquor ads deemed misleading, reported Reuters referring a top civil servant for consumer affairs and draft rules.

Earlier, Mint had th

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Industry news, Breaking NewsEvents and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.