NEW DELHI: ITC-owned beauty brand Charmis cream has announced Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador. In the past, it has had actors Kajol and Sanjana Sanghi as ambassadors.

The company that makes products like cold creams and face serums said there will be an ad film with the actor. The ad, it said, will have "young energy and vibrant treatment" that communicates effectiveness and functional benefits of the serum.

Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, personal care products business at the company, said the actor brings with her the energy and vibrance that is synonymous with their new range. “Advani has emerged as one of the most favourite stars of the nation, with a huge fan base across sectors and age groups."

Kiara Advani said, “Skin care has always been very important to me. I’m happy to be a part of this family and I can’t wait to introduce all its modern face care offerings."

The cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3343.44 crore for the quarter ended 30 June. The Kolkata-headquartered company had reported net profit of ₹2,567.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The Skin Care Market in India 2020, a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, said the said market, valued at ₹129.76 billion in 2020, is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.22% during 2021-25 to hit ₹191.09 billion by 2025. Some of the key players are Hindustan Unilever Ltd, The Himalaya Drug Company, Emami Ltd, and Nivea India Private Ltd, among others.

