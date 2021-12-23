ITC's Charmis announces Kiara Advani as new brand ambassador

The Skin Care Market in India 2020, a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, said the said market, valued at ₹129.76 billion in 2020, is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.22% during 2021-25 to hit ₹191.09 billion by 2025. Some of the key players are Hindustan Unilever Ltd, The Himalaya Drug Company, Emami Ltd, and Nivea India Private Ltd, among others.

