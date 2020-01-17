Climate conscious brands to dominate this decade: Report

New Delhi: As climate concerns remain headline news, brands are focusing on ensuring they have real sustainable business plans and carbon-neutral policies and are transparent about their responsibilities. This will not only build trust but also earn customer loyalty as consumers get wise to environmental impacts. The finding is part of ‘The Future 100’ report released by Wunderman Thompson Intelligence, the innovation arm of the WPP Plc-owned advertising agency, on Friday.

The report forecasts 100 brand marketing and consumer trends that will shape the decade. Split into 10 categories, each trend delivers a digestible snapshot of movements so far, while clearly explaining why brands and marketers should pay attention. The categories include culture, tech & innovation, travel & hospitality, brands & marketing, food & drink, beauty, retail, luxury, health and finance.

Among other trends was the greater need for privacy where brands are becoming more conscious about the consumer data they collect. Once seen as an aid to consumers, data collection is now viewed as underhanded and unethical, with consumers at breaking point amid frequent and severe data breaches.

A shift in openness around traditional taboos and gender straitjackets in Asia also emerged as a trend which is initiating a fresh approach to the market. Attitudes to mental health, sexual health and gender are changing, supported by technology and rapid economic development.

Experiential shopping has also been on the rise said the findings of the report. Spotting the trend, beauty brands are developing a veritable playground of experiences and reimagining the beauty counter as a destination where consumers can spend time playing and, of course, purchasing.

Emma Chiu, global director of Wunderman Thompson Intelligence, said, “A real cultural change has taken place, with purpose and transparency leading customer loyalty, while imagination is trumping data for consumer appeal. ‘The Future 100’ is a way of keeping up with the big shifts and smaller fast-moving trends, offering marketers an opportunity to get ahead."