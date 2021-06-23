Toothpaste brand Close Up, breakfast cereal Kellogg’s and Bosch Home Appliances made the most effective television advertisements last year, said data, insights and consulting company Kantar in its first India report on brand campaigns.

The report identifies effectiveness as a factor that boosts the intent of purchase, ads that cuts through the clutter and build long-term equity for a brand. In television advertising, Kantar has marked standout winners in four key categories (personal care, durables, food & beverages and home care) based on the feedback of over 1 lakh customers collected over last year.

Close Up and Surf Excel owned by fast moving consumer goods firm Hindustan Unilever (HUL) occupied the top and fourth spots respectively. The Close Up Everfresh advert focuses on ‘Triple Fresh Formula’ which promised 12-hours of fresh breath. On the other hand, Surf Excel Quick Wash campaign shows a young boy soiling his white ethnic wear while serving his grandmother vada soaked in sambhar so that she could easily chew it.

In the durables category, Bosch Home Appliances spot highlighting the sustainability proposition grabbed second most effective ad position. The ad showed how its products are efficiently designed to save energy and water.

Meanwhile, Kellogg’s India ad that positions cornflakes as a superior breakfast option grabbed the third spot.

“The top ads spoke about functional benefits of the product being advertised. It is shown embedded in the consumer’s life. Throughout last year, consumers have clearly stated in our studies that they want brands to be a part of their life and to help them. Practicality is an important and clear common thread among the winning ads," said Soumya Mohanty, managing director -- client and quantitative, insights division at Kantar.

Kantar said that these ads had certain winning ingredients like storytelling, consistency, localisation and well-integrated brand role. They also resonated with consumers as they offered practical solutions. It tested over 1,000 ads for the India report which now includes over 150 ads tested across brand categories, markets, Target groups and media channels.

TV spots of Fair & Lovely advanced multivitamin, Vaseline Total Mositure, Veet, Kwality Walls Cornetto, Eno and Crocin Pain Relief among others also made it to the effective ads list.

The study also revealed key consumer insights. It stated that during 2020’s covid crisis, ads started following a template. Most focused on being ‘together’ in ‘unprecedented’ times and showcased brands as ‘Corona Warriors’ in different ways. Whether this connected with consumers or not is arguable, but these ads looked quite similar.

It also indicated that consumers want brands to be a part of their lives. Around 56% feel that brands should be a trusted source of accurate information. 44% consumers pinned their choice on brands that can reduce their anxiety and understand consumers concerns. Another 56% feel that brands need to be practical and realistic and help consumers in their everyday life.

The response to advertising continues to be led by individual executions. Enjoyment levels of ads remained similar between pre-covid (41%) and during covid times (43%).

Creativity in advertising still is the key indicator of brand building. Kantar BrandZ data for 94 brands from 2006 to 2018 shows that brands with creative communication grew a whopping 271% over 12 years. Some of the key brands that grew include Amul, Asian Paints, Fevicol and Cadbury, among others.

The study highlighted that effective ad has to be distinctive which simply means they have the ability to be noticed and remembered in a world where there’s a profusion of ads. To grow market share or defend premium pricing, brands need to fulfil consumers’ functional, emotional and social needs in the category and illustrate their uniqueness compared to the competition.

Brands will also have to trigger an emotional response. Making the viewer feel something wins engagement for the ad, bypassing the natural tendency to screen out advertising. The study also suggested that brands should take consistent customer feedback to create effective advertising.

