NEW DELHI: Direct-to-consumer intimate wear and loungewear brand Clovia, has launched a new advertising campaign, ‘Nothing But Real’ which showcases the company’s leadership team and other members sporting the company's nightwear and performance activewear collections.

The company said it replaced models and used its employees and is promoting the campaign through its website, app, and social media channels. The idea behind featuring the company's employees is to break socially constructed notions of beauty standards and promote body positivity, it said. The campaign revolves around transforming the image of real beauty.

Neha Kant, founder of Clovia, said the campaign was born out of an internal chatter on whether their new launches would fit all body types. “This shoot was done as a challenge by our design and marketing team to showcase how the team designs for all body types. We collect extensive data on Indian body types and create fits that perform and flatter both. Through this campaign, we celebrate real women," she said.

For this campaign, the company will use static images across all platforms.

Clovia designs, manufactures and sells premium lingerie, nightwear, loungewear and swimwear, among other products. In December, the six-year-old had raised $4 million in a pre-Series C funding round led by investors including Golden Birch Investments and SheCapital Venture Fund. Prior to that it had raised $10 million in a Series-B round led by AT Capital.

India’s digital ad market has been growing on the back of spends and is likely to grow to $35 billion by 2030, said consultancy Redseer. Currently, the digital advertising market stands at $3billion, it said.

