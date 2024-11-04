Industry
Are CMOs prioritizing short-term wins over long-term brand building?
Gaurav Laghate 5 min read 04 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- This shift, often driven by short-term financial demands in today’s fast-paced environment, risks compromising long-term brand value.
Some jingles and taglines linger in memory forever, instantly recalling the ad or brand—like Airtel’s brand tune by A.R. Rahman (2010) or Cadbury’s ‘Kya swaad hai zindagi mein’ (1994). Recently, Asian Paints revived its 22-year-old ‘Har ghar kuchh kehta hai campaign,’ joining iconic slogans like ‘Isko laga dala to life jhingalala’ (Tata Play, 2006), ‘Tandurusti ki raksha’ (Lifebuoy, 1992) and ‘Chutki me chipkaye’ (Fevikwik, 1997).
