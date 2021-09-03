NEW DELHI: Coca-Cola India’s brand Thums Up on Friday announced the launch of a new campaign, featuring fast-paced Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah, ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 that is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October-14 November.

Thums Up will be ICC's exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner for the tournament.

The campaign’s tag line Apni Pace Se, India Ka Game #PalatDe is continuation of the brand’s recent #PalatDe and #TaanePalatDe marketing campaigns released for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games 2020. The campaign featuring Bumrah is visualized on similar themes

“The video campaign effectively aligns with Thums Up’s brand message of ‘real heroism’, resilience and strength against the backdrop of the inspirational tagline," the company said.

The 45-second video clip charts Burmah’s rise to India’s top bowling talent.

“Through this campaign, Thums Up aims to showcase the arduous journey of Jasprit Bumrah, who against all odds and undesirable opinions, stays committed and rises up to the occasion, by becoming one of the best bowlers in the world. The campaign also features a similar video which showcases the story of Mohammed Siraj, the Indian fast bowler," the beverage company said in a statement on Friday.

A series of videos and visuals for digital and social media will be released to engage viewers during the ICC Men’s T20 Word Cup.

As part of the campaign viewers get a chance to meet Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

“In-line with our history of partnering with global sporting events and our association with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics 2020, our strategic partnership with ICC, reinforces our commitment to refresh viewers and enhance their entertainment experiences. The brand continues to pay an ode to the hard work, determination and overcoming of multiple challenges by our players to represent India at such prestigious sporting events," said Arnab Roy, vice president and head-marketing, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia.

After Olympics and Paralympics, the third instalment of the PalatDe campaign will be celebrating victories of cricketing heroes over their naysayers, said Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India.

