Mint Explainer: Why brands are calling out rivals in their ads

Comparative advertising, once largely associated with advertising wars between large consumer companies, is increasingly being used by both challengers and incumbents as consumer markets become more crowded.
The latest case is home-care brand Beco’s campaign comparing its products with Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) Vim and Surf Excel, which HUL has challenged in court, alleging misleading claims and commercial disparagement.
On the other hand, Urban Company’s Native has taken established player Kent RO to court over advertisements questioning Native’s claims on filter life and servicing.