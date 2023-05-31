Connect Network brings advertising industry veteran Ashish Bhasin as mentor for growth and transformation1 min read 31 May 2023, 09:11 PM IST
Ashish Bhasin will work with the firm to drive growth, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions
NEW DELHI : Advertising services company Connect Network Inc, has appointed The Bhasin Consulting Group to help it build its global marketing communication services network. Ashish Bhasin, founder of consultancy, will work with the firm to drive growth, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions.
Bhasin said “Haresh Nayak, the founder of the firm and his team have done a great job with the launch of the company. Now we will introduce technologies and bring professionalism and accountability in an otherwise disorganized industry segment. We will build creative, digital media and e-commerce capabilities." He will join the company as a mentor and advisor.
