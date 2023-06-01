Connect Network brings advertising industry veteran Ashish Bhasin as mentor for growth and transformation1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Ashish Bhasin will work with the firm to drive growth, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions
Advertising services company Connect Network Inc, has appointed The Bhasin Consulting Group to help it build its global marketing communication services network. Ashish Bhasin, founder of consultancy, will work with the firm to drive growth, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions.
