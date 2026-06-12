Safer drive: India frees spectrum to allow cars to 'talk' to each other, clears decks for connected vehicle safety

Manas PimpalkhareJatin GroverAyaan Kartik
5 min read12 Jun 2026, 05:09 PM IST
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Smart driving starts with better safety and tracking features.
Summary
Connected cars may be on their way, but interoperability between vendor systems and the exclusion of two-wheelers pose a major test

By the end of this year, driving on India’s roads should become smarter and safer.

The government has paved the way for the rollout of connected vehicle safety technology, which will allow drivers to get alerts about sudden braking, collisions and other road hazards far beyond their line of sight.

A portion of the key 5.9 GHz band has been freed up for direct vehicle communications, according to a gazette notification dated 10 June seen by Mint. The new rules exempt in-car communication devices, known as on-board units (OBUs), from licensing requirements. According to the notification, the department of telecommunications (DoT) has delicensed 30 MHz of spectrum in the 5875-5905 MHz (5.9 GHz) band.

The establishment, maintenance or working of OBUs in a vehicle, for the sole purpose of cellular vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, which is operated as part of an intelligent transport system in the 5875-5905 MHz frequency band, shall be permitted without assignment of radio frequency on non-interference, non-protection and non-exclusive basis, the government said in the notification.

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Separately, on Thursday, the government exempted short-range automotive radar systems operating in the 77-81 GHz band from licensing requirements, which will allow advanced vehicle safety technologies such as collision avoidance and autonomous emergency braking in vehicles.

The decision to delicense the spectrum bands comes after telecom operators demanded the auction of spectrum and advocated a telco-led model for the rollout of connected vehicle technologies in the country.

“There was some pushback from telecom companies, but since cellular V2X is largely for road safety, it (spectrum for vehicle communication) has now been delicensed,” an auto industry executive said on condition of anonymity.

Queries emailed to the Cellular Operators Association of India did not elicit any response till press time

Key components

V2X has two main components: vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication. V2V enables vehicles to wirelessly exchange information about their speed, direction and braking patterns. V2I allows the sharing of data between vehicles and smart roadside units (RSUs) such as traffic signals, toll booths and overhead signs.

In a bid to prevent road accidents, the government wants to first roll out V2V, for which the licence-exempt use is allowed.

A taskforce set up by the ministry of road transport and highways—which includes members from the Automotive Research Association of India (Arai), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), and DoT—has recommended a pilot project and immediate implementation of day-zero use-cases of the technology to address urgent road safety needs.

This includes emergency electronic brake alerts to prevent rear-end collisions, forward collision warnings, alerts in case of a high-speed vehicle from behind and queue warnings.

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The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is working on a framework for spectrum assignment and terms for V2I, which will enable RSUs to send real-time alerts to vehicles about hazards, traffic conditions and other developments beyond a driver's line of sight.

V2V and V2I together will create the foundation for V2X communication.

“V2X systems will allow communications between various different vehicle brands as well as the surrounding infrastructure, bringing diverse elements together to assist in road safety,” said Abhijeet Sinha, national programme director of the National Highways for EVs (NHEV), a pilot project body working on building electric highways. "We will use this technology and the OBUs which have now been allowed under this notification in our Delhi-Mumbai highway pilot trial.”

Deployment of V2X technology can also aid in the development of carmakers advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which assists in braking and lane driving. With new variants of SUVs above 10 lakh equipped with ADAS technology, carmakers have increasingly been looking to refine ADAS indigenously for customers to help in safe driving in current road conditions.

Deployment challenges

According to Dhruba Sarma, senior vice president and business leader for connected vehicles at KPIT Technologies Ltd, coordinated action across vehicle manufacturers, telecom companies, infrastructure providers and regulators and a phased, cost-sensitive deployment strategy are needed for V2X adoption to move beyond pilot projects and gradually scale up across vehicle segments over the next decade.

"Scaling V2X in India is fundamentally an ecosystem, platform and business-model challenge. While the underlying technologies are mature, large-scale deployment in Indian conditions still requires validation across dense urban environments and mixed traffic scenarios,” Sarma said. “The key bottleneck is not just vehicle architecture but the lack of economically viable infrastructure rollout models, especially for roadside units and network connectivity.”

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Sarma said that to scale effectively, manufacturers will need cost-optimized, software-defined platforms that enable selective activation of high-impact safety use-cases, starting with priority scenarios like intersection collision warnings and emergency vehicle alerts.

“Interoperability will require not just technical alignment but the establishment of national certification frameworks and regulatory clarity,” he said.

Arai, the testing and certification agency under the road ministry for automotive systems, raised similar concerns about shortcomings and interoperability. In a letter to the telecom regulator earlier this month, Arai noted that India's 210 million registered two-wheelers are structurally invisible to the global V2X architecture because the entire framework was designed for enclosed four-wheeled vehicles.

Arai also said V2X systems from different vendors failed to communicate with each other despite meeting individual certification standards.

“Mandatory interoperability test events with all certified vendor OBUs and RSUs must precede any scale deployment authorization,” Arai added.

Safety solutions

In September, the Broadband India Forum (BIF), which represents companies such as Meta, Google, Qualcomm and Amazon, had urged communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to delicense the 5.9 GHz band with the highest priority to introduce and scale V2V-based safety solutions.

India recorded 487,705 accidents and 177,177 fatalities due to road mishaps in 2024, according to government data. In February 2020, India joined over 80 countries in signing the Stockholm Declaration, pledging to reduce road deaths and injuries by 50% by 2030.

The government aims to roll out the technology by the end of the current year.

About the Authors

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

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