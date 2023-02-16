Consumers avoid influencers who lack transparency: Report

New Delhi: Consumers stay away from influencers when they sense a lack of transparency, put out repetitive content and when they over-promote. A new report by The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) which surveyed about 800 people, said that it was found that both brands and influencers gained from meaningful partnerships and that around 64% of consumers felt a brand became more trustworthy when influencers endorsed it, while 58% of those surveyed thought that influencers became more trustworthy when they endorsed a brand.

