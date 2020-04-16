NEW DELHI: The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) on Thursday said it has reached out to the government, seeking relief amid the covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown which has disrupted businesses.

Ashish Bhasin, president of AAAI, has sent a detailed set of recommendations on behalf of the members of the association, to the Union minister of information & broadcasting Prakash Javadekar stressing the importance of advertising industry for accelerated revival of the economy.

The advertising agency business, like many other businesses, has taken a hit because of the virus outbreak. The bulk of an agency’s costs are fixed in nature - salaries, rent, electricity, communication, upkeep, media audience measurement reports etc. The income and cash flow has been in serious stress in the last month and unless there is some intervention, many businesses will either file for bankruptcy or will have to undersize considerably.

INS and IBF, the associations representing the interest of print and TV media respectively, have permitted AAAI members to pay monies they have collected from their clients and not insist on what is due to them. But agency business may not be able to continue for long without the help of the government.

"We want principally money that is owed to us by way of IT and GST refunds, and dues from government and PSUs for our advertising bills to be settled immediately. We have also said that any payment made to us should not suffer any TDS deduction going forward, since there is unlikely to be any significant profit for the year. Further we have sought a direction to banks and our debtors that they provide the much needed cashflow to pay salaries and meet other essential expenses etc" said Bhasin.

Another recommendation made was to treat advertising expenses as investment and have this cost amortised over the next three years. AAAI believes this will encourage larger advertising outlay which will help revive the economy faster. In the same vein, AAAI also suggested that advertising expenses could be given weighted deduction while computing taxes. The suggestion was that every ₹100 spent on advertising, should be treated as ₹200, while computing the taxable income.

“These do not lead to any revenue loss to the government. They just need to show a kind heart. The timely help they will provide actually is the help they are providing to the people of India, since advertising is a critical input that can provide a ripple effect in reviving many sectors of the economy" added Bhasin.

Share Via