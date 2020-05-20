Home > Industry > Advertising > Covid-19: Nestlé Munch, Star India celebrate resilience of young
Munch finds its way to more than 80 million households every year
Munch finds its way to more than 80 million households every year

Covid-19: Nestlé Munch, Star India celebrate resilience of young

1 min read . Updated: 20 May 2020, 03:45 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Created by advertising agency Wunderman Thompson Delhi, the #CrunchKaAttitude campaign celebrates the confidence and spirit of young Indians and their families during these testing times and aims to spread hope and positivity

NEW DELHI: Nestlé Munch has partnered with Star India network to create a campaign which celebrates the resilience of young Indians, helping their families to get through the lockdown and pandemic.

The film features young children helping their parents by taking up chores, household duties and teaching them the use of technology to play games online and unwind.

The strategy is exploit the connect and Star India and Munch has in the country.

Munch finds its way to more than 80 million households every year, while the Star India network reaches 700 million viewers a month.

Created by advertising agency Wunderman Thompson Delhi, the #CrunchKaAttitude campaign celebrates the confidence and spirit of young Indians and their families during these testing times and aims to spread hope and positivity.

Nikhil Chand, director - foods & confectionery, Nestlé India, said, “In the current environment, the young in the family have their own sets of doubts to overcome...the resourceful and resilient young Indians play their part with enthusiasm and positivity to make a difference to their families, friends and especially themselves..."

The campaign will be rolled out across Star India’s network of channels as well as select digital platforms in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

“It’s inspiring to see how the youth is boldly accepting the ‘new normal’ during these unprecedented times. Besides supporting their families with daily chores, they are also upskilling themselves to come out of the situation better and stronger," said Nitin Bawankule, head – ad sales, Star and Disney India.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Nepalese counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli. (File Photo: PTI)

Kathmandu blames India for rising covid-19 cases in Nepal

1 min read . 02:46 PM IST
Government ads will run on websites that have a minimum of 25 million unique users in India per month

Government to advertise on social media platforms, drafts norms

2 min read . 14 May 2020
Businesses in verticals such as education, leisure, health and even retail, are showing resilience and innovation through digital. Photo: Bloomberg

SMB advertising takes a hit; businesses tap social media to stay relevant

3 min read . 30 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout