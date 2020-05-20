Covid-19: Nestlé Munch, Star India celebrate resilience of young

NEW DELHI: Nestlé Munch has partnered with Star India network to create a campaign which celebrates the resilience of young Indians, helping their families to get through the lockdown and pandemic.

The film features young children helping their parents by taking up chores, household duties and teaching them the use of technology to play games online and unwind.

The strategy is exploit the connect and Star India and Munch has in the country.

Munch finds its way to more than 80 million households every year, while the Star India network reaches 700 million viewers a month.

Created by advertising agency Wunderman Thompson Delhi, the #CrunchKaAttitude campaign celebrates the confidence and spirit of young Indians and their families during these testing times and aims to spread hope and positivity.

Nikhil Chand, director - foods & confectionery, Nestlé India, said, “In the current environment, the young in the family have their own sets of doubts to overcome...the resourceful and resilient young Indians play their part with enthusiasm and positivity to make a difference to their families, friends and especially themselves..."

The campaign will be rolled out across Star India’s network of channels as well as select digital platforms in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

“It’s inspiring to see how the youth is boldly accepting the ‘new normal’ during these unprecedented times. Besides supporting their families with daily chores, they are also upskilling themselves to come out of the situation better and stronger," said Nitin Bawankule, head – ad sales, Star and Disney India.

Share Via