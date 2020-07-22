Covid impact: Ad agencies pivot to digital solutions

According to Meenakshi Menon, chairperson of media audit and advisory firm Spatial Access, agencies’ initiatives in the tech and digital space help them improve margins and profitability. “In digital, agency margins could be as high as 30%. In traditional media, they do not work on more than 3-4% margins. So it makes sense to pivot to digital at this critical juncture," she said. Besides, many agencies are also picking intellectual property rights for events in a bid to reinvent their business models, she added.