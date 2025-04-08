Creative agencies must kill the nostalgia: FCB’s Dheeraj Sinha
Summary
- Dheeraj Sinha, CEO-India and South Asia at FCB, talks about reinventing FCB across four brands with full-funnel, outcome-led thinking.
MUMBAI : The creative agency business has long been romanticized for its past—iconic campaigns, long-copy ads, and flamboyant figureheads. But for Dheeraj Sinha, chief executive-India and South Asia at FCB, who oversees FCB Ulka, FCB Interface, FCB India, and FCB Kinnect, that nostalgia needs to go.