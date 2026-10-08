Creators chase IP ownership. Legal bills follow

Creators are moving beyond brand deals to build their own intellectual property (IP), including shows, formats, products and businesses. But owning that IP also means incurring a growing set of costs, particularly legal and compliance expenses, which can run to ₹3-5 lakh a year.
Building a creator-led business can involve company incorporation, trademark filings, IP assignments from editors and collaborators, licensing and production agreements, standards and practices (S&P) compliance, and marketing and advertising advice.