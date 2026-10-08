Creators chase IP ownership. Legal bills follow

Rudrani ChattopadhyayYash Tiwari
4 min read8 Oct 2026, 01:05 PM IST
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Creators building D2C businesses or production studios can spend ₹25-30 lakh a year on legal work.
Summary
Creators need ongoing advisory rather than occasional contract reviews, covering company setup, trademark filings, IP assignments, licensing and product agreements, and permissions for music, images and footage. 

Creators are moving beyond brand deals to build their own intellectual property (IP), including shows, formats, products and businesses. But owning that IP also means incurring a growing set of costs, particularly legal and compliance expenses, which can run to 3-5 lakh a year.

Building a creator-led business can involve company incorporation, trademark filings, IP assignments from editors and collaborators, licensing and production agreements, standards and practices (S&P) compliance, and marketing and advertising advice.

Creators may also need licences and third-party permissions for music, images, footage, and other material used in their content, as well as advice on ownership and usage rights, and on emerging issues such as artificial intelligence (AI)-generated likenesses and personality rights.

For Jaspal Singh Sindhal, a personal development and motivational creator who runs the YouTube channel Learn with Jaspal and has over 5 million subscribers, legal, compliance and IP work accounts for around 5-10% of his annual business and production spending, amounting to roughly 2-3 lakh a year.

“When you decide to build your own IP or launch products, you’re no longer just a creator. You’re essentially starting a business around your audience,” Sindhal said. Creators have to make the shift “from content creators to becoming solopreneurs or founders”, he added.

Also Read | The creator dilemma: Speaking up may cost followers, but silence has a price too

Sindhal’s estimate is broadly in line with the figure provided by Anupam Shukla, partner at law firm Pioneer Legal. Shukla estimates that creators can spend 3-5 lakh a year on building and protecting their IP, up from around 50,000-60,000 three to five years ago.

The cost varies significantly depending on the complexity of the business. Basic IP protection, such as trademark, copyright work and routine contracts, can cost around 1.5-3 lakh a year, Shukla said.

At the other end, creators building more complex IPs, such as direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses or full-scale production studios, can spend 25-30 lakh annually on legal work, including equity structuring, licensing and merchandising agreements, cross-border trademark protection and monitoring for infringement.

For creators without agency or managerial backing, the economics can be harder to absorb. Legal and compliance costs are incurred while an IP is still being developed, creating an upfront expense at a stage when there may be little or no revenue to offset it, said Himadri Patel, a beauty and lifestyle creator with over 1.4 million YouTube subscribers and founder of fashion label Dri by Himadri.

“A creator with an agency, manager or lawyer can get contracts reviewed and rights clarified without having to personally manage every detail. For someone working independently, the same process takes more time and often means paying for professional help from their own pocket,” she said.

Entry barrier

The cost can also become a major bottleneck for creators building their first recurring series, said Sarah Sarosh, a beauty and lifestyle creator with over 1.5 million YouTube subscribers and founder of Impulse Coffees.

Unlike a one-off piece of content, a recurring series can involve writers, editors, production teams, guests, collaborators and brand partners, requiring creators to clarify ownership and rights across everyone involved. While brands typically have their own legal and commercial teams for collaborations, those responsibilities shift to creators when they begin developing their own IPs.

Legal and compliance costs are largely fixed and therefore weigh disproportionately on smaller and emerging creators, as they can consume a significant share of their early revenues, said Shukla. “Micro-influencers simply cannot afford specialized legal counsel,” he said, referring broadly to creators with around 10,000-100,000 followers.

As a result, some creators rely on generic online templates or AI-generated templates, or on standard-form brand agreements, which can give away IP rights or impose restrictive clauses. Saving on early trademark registrations can also leave their brand names vulnerable to infringement.

Sindhal and Patel, along with Alfiya Karim Khan, a modest fashion, beauty, and lifestyle creator with over 595,000 YouTube subscribers, estimated that legal, compliance, and related professional costs could account for around 5-10% of the budget for a creator-led project.

Khan estimates that making a digital series, from developing a pilot to producing its first batch of episodes, can cost 2-8 lakh. A larger YouTube production involving a crew, guests, travel or multiple locations can cost 8-30 lakh or more. Legal and compliance support alone can add around 50,000-2 lakh, she said.

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Always on thin ice

The most common legal issues these days include disputes over ownership and unauthorized use of third-party IP in creator-generated content, and use of names, logos, formats, characters and other IPs, as well as trademark disputes, said Kaushik Moitra, partner and practice lead for regulatory and IP-TMT (technology, media and telecommunications) at law firm Bharucha & Partners.

Commercial disputes around payment, scope of deliverables, usage rights, and the continued use of content after a campaign or agreement ends are also common, he said.

However, the costs can also vary depending on the nature of the content, said Moitra. A creator focused on financial advice, for instance, may need to meet additional qualification and disclosure requirements under advertising and financial-sector regulations, depending on the nature of the advice, the products or services being discussed and the manner in which the content is monetized or promoted.

Some creators may need to consider additional advertising, disclosure and sector-specific regulatory requirements, including requirements that may apply to insurance, securities, or investment-related content. This can increase the compliance and legal work involved compared with creators operating in less regulated areas.

Also Read | YouTube’s new view rules could change how creators make money

About the Authors

Rudrani Chattopadhyay

Rudrani Chattopadhyay is a Mumbai-based journalist. At Mint, she covers the creator economy and education, with a particular interest in the smaller trends taking shape across digital media. She believes every trend has a story behind it and likes digging into the people, ideas and shifts that sit beneath what is immediately visible. Before joining Mint, she worked at The Statesman in Kolkata, where she started as an intern before working as a sub-editor on the print news desk. She holds a master’s degree in Media Science and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta. Rudrani keeps too many tabs open in her mind, is a raging maximalist and has a soft spot for historical fiction and feminist literature. She is happiest when in the company of coffee.

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

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