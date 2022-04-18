NEW DELHI: Credenc.com, an education lending fintech platform and associate sponsor of Lucknow Super Giants, has launched a new ad campaign “Potential Hai Toh Possible Hai“. The campaign aims to highlight the company’s brand promise of believing in each individual’s potential and encouraging them to fulfill their aspirations.

The ad campaign is on during this year’s Indian Premier League's (IPL) commercial breaks on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, featuring three marquee Lucknow Super Giants' players, KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock and Manish Pandey.

The players discuss the importance of identifying one’s potential to grow, by drawing a parallel between how Lucknow Super Giants based the decision of picking players for their team based on a player’s potential.

The underlying message showcased in the commercial is that all students with potential can benefit from its potential based education loan.

Mayank Batheja, co-founder of the company, said, “Believing in students’ potential has been at the heart of our brand’s core offering, which we have tried to reflect through our first ad film. The tag line “Potential Hai Toh Possible Hai’ highlights our brand promise of ensuring aspirants with potential will not be starved for funds for their higher education goals. The campaign is an organic extension to our brand strategy.“

Credenc.com is a key sponsor of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group-owned Lucknow team for IPL 15, where the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will sport the brand’s logo on the jersey sleeves.

Avinash Kumar, co-founder, added, “The film is an expression of situations that many of us may have faced in our lives, when someone gave us a chance by simply believing in our potential that’s it, and nothing else. This campaign gave us the opportunity to reinforce in our customers the belief that they can depend on themselves.“

This IPL, the media spends in sports saw some heavy scoring, as per a report. Sports sponsorship bounced back a healthy 62% in 2021 to touch ₹9,500 crore, said a report by GroupM. Following the lull after the pandemic, India achieved a billion-dollar scale with a 62% growth over 2020.

GroupM ESP, the entertainment, esports and sports division of GroupM India, in a report said India's performance at the Tokyo Olympics has been a morale booster for budding sports talent in the country and 2022 will bring new opportunities in multi-sport events.