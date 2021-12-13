Health and fitness company Cult.fit will release two new Bollywood-themed advertisement campaigns this month both on television and digital platforms.

The ad films, set in the context of popular Bollywood films like ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Karan Arjun’ and will encapsulate the message of fitness being a necessity at all ages. The films create spoofs of iconic scenes from these films with the aim to land its key message in a manner that is relatable and highly entertaining. The theme 'Fitness is not an option’ will follow across the ads.

The first television commercial -- Karan Arjun -- featuring actor Aruna Irani, was released on social media recently and the second one is scheduled for release in the coming week. The two ad films will showcase an alternate storyline where the protagonist of the films will be escaping rebirth thanks to better fitness levels compared to the original characters. Both ads will be live on YouTube as well. The first of the commercials will be seen during the India versus South Africa cricket test matches.

Cult.fit will be further amplifying the campaign by collaborating with top influencers and content creators to promote its message across social media platforms.

Prachita Pujari, brand marketing head for the firm said its last two films released in August this year were well-received. "With these new films, we look forward to reinforcing our message once again and encouraging more people to join us in becoming more proactive about their health and well-being."

The health and fitness platform was started by cure.fit Healthcare Pvt Ltd and is headquartered in Bangalore. It was founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori.

Pre-covid, the Indian gyms, health and fitness clubs' market was expected to generate total revenue of $0.6 billion in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% between 2016 and 2020. According to MarketResearch.com, consumers in India are becoming increasingly health conscious but the availability of fitness clubs in the country varies but the value of the India gyms, health and fitness clubs' market is expected to contract by -3.2% in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

