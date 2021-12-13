Cult.fit to release two new ad films

The first television commercial -- Karan Arjun -- featuring actor Aruna Irani, was released on social media recently and the second one is scheduled for release in the coming week. The two ad films will showcase an alternate storyline where the protagonist of the films will be escaping rebirth thanks to better fitness levels compared to the original characters. Both ads will be live on YouTube as well. The first of the commercials will be seen during the India versus South Africa cricket test matches.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}