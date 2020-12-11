Customized ads to drive growth

Brands are creating personalized campaigns and leveraging influencers to drive sales , with people spending significantly more time online since the coronavirus outbreak, top executives said at a virtual session on “Winning the digital consumer" organized by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday.

Fast moving consumer goods firm Nestlé India targeted two different consumer segments for its brand Maggi through a massive “Cooking made simple recipe" campaign during the lockdown. The campaign, which was promoted across platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, targeted both mothers and budding cooks.

“Therefore, a digital strategy that is consumer-centric, allowed us to use split audiences and have customized content for each of the cohorts. We did content for mothers with expert advice on replicating restaurant-like food at home. For young consumers, the content was aimed at addressing basic concerns such as ‘how do I chop onions without making my eyes water’," said Nikhil Chand, director, foods and confectionery at Nestlé India.

L’Oréal India is focussing on diagnostic services for customers backed by artificial intelligence (AI) where they can get personalized skin and hair care services designed for them. The beauty firm already offers a hair care service through its brand Kérastase, under which a customer can get a digital hair health check-up in a salon and track the progress online.

“Personalization is going to be extremely big. In the next few weeks, we will also be launching a service called ‘Skin Genius’ for L’Oréal Paris in India. This tool will help analyse a customer’s skin type and corresponding issues before recommending a customized regimen," said Amit Jain, managing director, L’Oréal India.

“We already offer virtual try-ons for lipstick, eye shadows, and hair colour, which have seen traction, especially after covid because of social distancing. We believe that AI, virtual reality and voice are the future of the beauty experience," said Jain.

Facebook, with more than 300 million users, and Instagram, with more than 117 million monthly active users, along with Google offer tools for brands to segment their user base on the basis of demography, purchase intent, and age.

“We know that acceleration in adoption in the digital segment is one trend that will continue in a post covid world. Half a billion Indians are now on digital and segmentation has become a possibility for brands because of digital. Brands can slice their consumers on the basis of a number of variables from demography to even first-time buyer perspective," said Sandeep Bhushan, head of global marketing solutions, Facebook India.

