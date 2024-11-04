Data drought is thwarting advertisers and marketers in India
Summary
- Relying on data from a time when smartphones were still gaining traction and social media was in its infancy leaves marketers and policymakers grasping at straws.
In a world where data reigns supreme, guiding everything from economic policies to marketing strategies, India finds itself in a rather comical predicament: it’s as if we’re trying to bake a cake without knowing the recipe. Data is the flour, sugar and eggs of policymaking; without it, we’re left with a half-baked concoction that might collapse under its own weight.