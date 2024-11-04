With the rise of digital platforms, the gig economy and heightened awareness of social issues, consumer behaviour is evolving at an extraordinary rate. Relying on data from a time when smartphones were still gaining traction and social media was in its infancy leaves marketers and policymakers grasping at straws. As we navigate an era defined by constant flux, the need for timely and accurate data has never been more critical; without it, we risk making decisions based on a reality that no longer exists.