Delhi HC upholds TRAI’s 12-minute ad cap for TV channels, puts viewer experience before profits — details here

In a major ruling with implications for television broadcasters nationwide, the Delhi High Court has upheld the validity of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) rules restricting advertisements on television channels to 12 minutes per hour, stating that there is “no constitutional guarantee of profitability or unrestricted monetisation of public resources”.
A Division Bench comprising Justice Anil Kshetrapal and Justice Amit Mahajan dismissed a batch of 17 writ petitions filed by general entertainment channels, news broadcasters and regional television networks challenging Rule 7(11) of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, along with Regulation 3 of the Standards of Quality of Service (Duration of Advertisements in Television Channels) Regulations, 2012.
While rejecting the petitions, the court ruled that Rule 7(11) of the 1994 Rules and Regulation 3 of the 2012 Regulations, as amended in 2013, represent constitutionally valid exercises of regulatory authority aimed at balancing broadcasters’ commercial rights with the larger public interest in the fair and efficient utilisation of broadcast spectrum.
"Keeping in view the above position of law, as well as the facts and circumstances of the present case, the present petitions are dismissed," the bench said.
Dealing with the challenge to TRAI’s jurisdiction, the Bench observed that the regulator acted within the scope of powers granted under Sections 11 and 36 of the TRAI Act after broadcasting and cable services were brought under the definition of telecommunication services through a 2004 notification.
The court noted that quality of service (QoS) is not limited merely to technical standards but also extends to the viewing experience of consumers. It held that excessive advertising and clustering of commercial breaks directly impact viewers and therefore fall squarely within TRAI’s regulatory powers.
According to the Bench, the 12-minute cap is intended to minimise excessive commercial interruptions and ensure a more balanced distribution of advertisements during the broadcast hour, thereby improving the viewing experience for audiences.
A key aspect of the judgment was the court’s emphasis on the public nature of spectrum and airwaves.
The Bench held that spectrum and airwaves are scarce public resources held by the State in trust for the public, and their use must align with the constitutional principles embodied in Articles 39(b) and 39(c). It observed that the regulatory framework is intended to curb excessive commercial exploitation while ensuring equitable use of such resources.
The court further held that the regulatory framework is protected under Article 31-C of the Constitution because it advances the constitutional objective of ensuring that community resources are utilised for the common good.
Broadcasters had contended that advertisement revenue is crucial for sustaining television operations and argued that restrictions on advertising duration violate their rights under Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution.
Rejecting these submissions, the court observed that the broadcasters’ concerns regarding loss of advertising income primarily relate to business rights protected under Article 19(1)(g), rather than the core guarantee of free speech under Article 19(1)(a). It held that the 12-minute cap is a content-neutral measure regulating only the duration of advertising time without interfering with programme content.
The Bench further observed that broadcasters continue to enjoy freedom in deciding their programming, pricing structures and business strategies, while the regulatory framework is designed to safeguard the interests of viewers and the general public.
The petitioners had also argued that the uniform advertisement cap treated different categories of broadcasters similarly and ignored distinctions between news channels, entertainment channels, pay channels and free-to-air channels.
However, the court rejected the argument, holding that the distinction between programme content and advertisement duration constitutes a reasonable and intelligible classification directly linked to the objective of preventing over-commercialisation and protecting consumer interests.
The petitions had challenged the regulatory framework restricting television advertisements to 12 minutes per clock hour, including up to 10 minutes of commercial advertisements and 2 minutes of self-promotional content, arguing that the cap adversely impacted broadcasters’ revenue models and infringed their constitutional rights.
The lead cases included petitions filed by entities such as 9X Media Pvt. Ltd., B4U Broadband (India) Pvt. Ltd., Sun TV Networks, the News Broadcasters Association and several regional broadcasters against TRAI.
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