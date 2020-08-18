New Delhi: Multinational professional services network Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte) has announced the acquisition of advertising and marketing advisory and analytics firm Spatial Access to enhance the organisation’s advisory capabilities and enable brands to make more efficient advertising and marketing (A&M) decisions.

Founded by veteran advertising professional Meenakshi Menon in 2003, Mumbai-based Spatial Access is in the business of providing audit and advisory services over a wide range of marketing spends covering media, print and film production, PR, events and analytics. It has worked with over 500 brands across categories, including automobiles, electronics, telecom, banking and financial institutions, paints, FMCG, foods among others within India and across global markets.

The acquisition is aimed at integrating knowledge-driven sector expertise by Spatial Access with the technology and advanced data analytics skills of Deloitte, the latter said in a statement. With this joint proposition, brand marketers will gain deeper insights on consumers and advertising avenues that will further help position marketing spends as a strategic business investment.

Deloitte’s acquisition announcement comes amidst the covid-19 pandemic, which has compelled businesses to scrutinise their marketing and advertising budgets in view of market disruptions and changing consumer behaviour. Brands can now have access to insights on optimising their A&M spends, by implementing strategies based on analysis and impact-based performance. The current state of consumption demonstrates the fragility of the media and marketing environment. The levers in the business are rapidly changing and so is media consumption.

“Deloitte enables its clients to enhance the effectiveness of their marketing spends which are directly aligned to their business objectives. Our endeavour is to help brands address their business challenges by introducing value added, and differentiated tech-enabled solutions across the A&M value chain," Chandrashekar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment industry lead, risk advisory, Deloitte India said in a statement.

Deloitte’s takeover would enable advertisers and marketers across the country to benefit from this combined domain expertise thereby driving a new era of better returns on investment (ROIs), accountability, and performance through strategic insights, business partnership approach as well as data and tech-led decision making.

“... This proposition - combined with the need to scale up the impact of marketing through the technology and analytics skills of Deloitte is poised to provide a more holistic, effective, and efficient solution suite on a larger platform and most importantly, deliver significantly enhanced value to our stakeholders," Meenakshi Menon said in a statement.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via