Deloitte acquires marketing advisory firm Spatial Management

Deloitte’s acquisition announcement comes amidst the covid-19 pandemic, which has compelled businesses to scrutinise their marketing and advertising budgets in view of market disruptions and changing consumer behaviour. Brands can now have access to insights on optimising their A&M spends, by implementing strategies based on analysis and impact-based performance. The current state of consumption demonstrates the fragility of the media and marketing environment. The levers in the business are rapidly changing and so is media consumption.