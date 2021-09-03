Dentsu Creative appoints Ajay Gahlaut as group chief creative officer

Gahlaut will be responsible for accelerating Dentsu India’s creative businesses under one optimised service line. Dentsu India initiated the formation of a new structure for its creative service line in June this year. The rejig, part of the network’s global plan to transform into the most integrated group in the world by 2024, brings together its creative agencies under one umbrella. The agency brands that come together under this new creative design include Dentsu Webchutney, Taproot Dentsu, WATConsult, Perfect Relations, Isobar, Dentsu One, Dentsu India and Dentsu Impact.

