NEW DELHI : Anand Bhadkamkar, chief executive of advertising firm Dentsu India, has stepped down from the position, effective today, an official statement from the network said on Tuesday.

He joined the network in 2008 as its chief financial officer and was appointed its chief executive officer in September 2019. In a career spanning over two decades, Bhadkamkar worked at firms such as advertising agency Lowe Lintas and consultancy firm Ernst &Young.

The company did not disclose Bhadmakar's next move.

Dentsu India, in an official statement, said that to stay ahead of the growth opportunities and potential the network sees for its clients and teams, the network is moving forward into Dentsu India 2.0.

The network claimed that in the last year, and despite the pandemic, it has started to optimise its portfolio of brands into six global leadership brands, making itself more agile and simpler for the clients to access its capabilities and talents.

"To accelerate this transformation, Ashish Bhasin, CEO, APAC and chairman India, and Peter Huijboom, global CEO, Media and global Clients will assume interim, day-to-day leadership of dentsu India while the business completes its search for a successor to Anand Bhadkamkar, who leaves dentsu on August 31," it said.

Bhadkamkar’s exit is one of the biggest senior-level executives who’ve left the group recently. Recently, Gautam Mehra, chief product and data officer, dentsu International and CEO, DAN Programmatic; Vivek Bhargava, head, dentsu Performance Group; Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect have quit the network.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.